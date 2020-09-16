Ethics complaint brought against Augusta DA dropped

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ethics complaint brought against Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine was dropped Wednesday afternoon.

The complaint, filed by an area criminal defense attorney to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Committee, alleged a post made on the CAVE Task Force Facebook page was a violation of campaign laws.

The post in question resembled a campaign ad.

District Attorney Natalie Paine created the CAVE Task Force in 2017, just months after being appointed as the District... Posted by CAVE TASK FORCE on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The complaint alleged that CAVE was a publicly-funded entity and should not be allowed to have campaign ads on its social media channels.

However, according to a ruling by the campaign finance committee, CAVE does not meet the state government definition of a publicly funded agency because it is bound together by a memorandum of understanding.

“This MOU does not create an agency nor is CAVE a funded task force,” the dismissal notice said.

