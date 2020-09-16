Advertisement

Ethics complaint brought against Augusta DA dropped

Natalie Paine
Natalie Paine(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ethics complaint brought against Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine was dropped Wednesday afternoon.

The complaint, filed by an area criminal defense attorney to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Committee, alleged a post made on the CAVE Task Force Facebook page was a violation of campaign laws.

The post in question resembled a campaign ad.

District Attorney Natalie Paine created the CAVE Task Force in 2017, just months after being appointed as the District...

Posted by CAVE TASK FORCE on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The complaint alleged that CAVE was a publicly-funded entity and should not be allowed to have campaign ads on its social media channels.

However, according to a ruling by the campaign finance committee, CAVE does not meet the state government definition of a publicly funded agency because it is bound together by a memorandum of understanding.

“This MOU does not create an agency nor is CAVE a funded task force,” the dismissal notice said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County to works on hot spot buses

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Free lunch program for Columbia Co. students

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

‘God, are you with me?’ Family of 14-year-old struck by COVID-19 leans on faith

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
A severe case of COVID-19 is a challenge itself, but when you’re only 14 years old and going into cardiac shock, Jayden Parrish calls it the biggest challenge, one he didn’t know if he’d defeat.

News

Threat of COVID-19 in rural counties

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Hurricane Sally brings flooding threats

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Spirit Creek Middle School closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19 absences

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County’s Spirit Creek Middle School is closed for the next two weeks due to “COVID-19 related absences."

News

Red Cross crews ready to go to Sally-stricken Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Streets and buildings are flooded in Gulf Shores, Alabama after Hurricane Sally rolls through overnight.

News

Suspect arrested in Graniteville double murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with a double murder in Graniteville.

News

South Carolina courts to reopen with pandemic adjustments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina’s top jurist now says courts may resume in-person operations with considerations for trying to contain COVID-19.