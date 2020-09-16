Duvall 10th HR in Sept, Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.
Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, to help the Braves bounce back from a 14-1 drubbing by Baltimore one night earlier.
The victory, combined with Miami’s loss to Boston, left Atlanta with a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East as the abbreviated 60-game schedule nears its conclusion.
The Braves have 11 games left and Miami has 14 to go.
