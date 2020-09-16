Advertisement

Duvall 10th HR in Sept, Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall steps on third after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall steps on third after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, to help the Braves bounce back from a 14-1 drubbing by Baltimore one night earlier.

The victory, combined with Miami’s loss to Boston, left Atlanta with a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East as the abbreviated 60-game schedule nears its conclusion.

The Braves have 11 games left and Miami has 14 to go.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports scores, September 15th

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Volleyball, softball scores

Sports

Another trophy for Dustin Johnson, this one without the cash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson has picked up his second trophy in as many weeks.

Sports

Agent: WR Mohamed Sanu agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson building depth with highly touted newcomers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
College football teams are always seeking to develop depth on rosters and No. 1 Clemson is no different.

Latest News

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

News

Beloved SC football coach dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
A beloved Spring Valley volunteer assistant football coach, Charles Peterson, died Sunday night after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since last month.

Operation Football

News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Recapping all-level football going into week 3

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
We're about to head into week three of high school football in the CSRA but our sports team is adding a touch of college and NFL action. Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

Sports

Seniors leading culture change at South Aiken

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
This year’s squad, specifically the seniors, are trying to lead a culture change at South Aiken to make sure it doesn’t happen again this season and beyond.