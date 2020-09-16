Advertisement

Deputies: thief made off with cash and a bottle of Coke

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who broke into vending machines at an Orangeburg business.

“We have photos from security cameras that show this individual breaking into machines this morning,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know who he is, give us a call. We’d like to know who he is too.”

Ravenell said that just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators were sent to the Edisto Wash and Go on Old Edisto Drive in reference to a theft.

Security video shows a masked white male wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts breaking into a soft drink machine at the business. The suspect made off with an undetermined, small amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on the suspect or the incident, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

