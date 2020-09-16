Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Rain chances will be going up by today as Sally moves inland and brings tropical moisture to the region. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a marginal risk (5-10%) for excessive rainfall this morning through Thursday morning. Scattered showers are expected during the day with rain coverage and intensity picking up Wednesday night. Highs today will remain below average thanks to clouds during the day and top out near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for western counties of the CSRA until 8 AM Friday. A watch means conditions will be favorable for flash flooding to occur. (WRDW)

Rain chances will remain high Thursday and Friday as Sally moves through the area. Heavy rain from Sally is expected throughout the day Thursday, which could trigger flood alerts across the area. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a slight risk (10-20%) for excessive rainfall Thursday morning through Friday morning. Never drive through a flooded road! Some areas of the western and northern CSRA are expecting as much as 6″ of rain between Wednesday and Friday. Winds will be picking up to 10-15 mph during the day Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to low 80s.

A strong cold front will sweep up Sally and move it east of the area Saturday. This front is expected to move south of the CSRA and bring us some of the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Lows in the mid to low 60s are expected Saturday morning with even cooler temps in the upper 50s by Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will likely be a little breezy this weekend with the strong front nearby. Not much rain expected this weekend outside of a spotty shower Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.