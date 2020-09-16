Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Steady rain is expected this evening through tonight and most of the day Thursday as Sally moves through the region. Flash flood watches are in effect for most of the CSRA through 8 AM Friday. Widespread 3-6″ of rain is possible across the CSRA through early Friday and isolated areas are expected to receive over 7″. Severe weather is also possible during the day Thursday. Isolated tornadoes will be capable of briefly spinning up in Sally’s bands. Tornado watches could be issued across the area. Wind Advisories are in effect for the western CSRA for winds sustained between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Severe weather and flashing flooding look likely Thursday as Sally moves through the area. (WRDW)

Heavy rain from Sally is expected throughout the day Thursday, which could trigger flood alerts across the area. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a moderate (20-50%) to slight risk (10-20%) for excessive rainfall Thursday morning through Friday morning. Never drive through a flooded road! Some areas of the western and northern CSRA are expecting as much as 6-8″ of rain between now and Friday, but most of the area should stay in the 3-6″ range.

We do have the threat for isolated tornadoes and a elevated flash flood risk heading into Thursday. (WRDW)

We also have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the majority of the CSRA through Friday morning. (WRDW)

A strong cold front will sweep up Sally and move it east of the area Saturday. This front is expected to move south of the CSRA and bring us some of the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Lows in the mid to low 60s are expected Saturday morning with even cooler temps in the upper 50s by Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will likely be a little breezy this weekend with the strong front nearby. Rain chances look low in most model solutions this weekend, but some are bringing back a few showers. We will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.