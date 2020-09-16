Advertisement

COVID-19 brings a call for absentee ballots, and SC might have an answer

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big day for voters in South Carolina as state lawmakers move forward with a bill to expand absentee voting in the state, one the governor says he’ll sign.

With less than 50 days from the election, people in the two-state are changing their voting plans this time around. There isn’t just a push to get people to vote, but also a question of how we vote.

“A lot of people don’t want to have to get out, and get to a polling booth to vote”

A bill is headed to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk that would allow everyone to vote absentee if they choose.

Currently, voters have to meet certain requirements and some people in Aiken County hope this bill will become a reality.

“I think that’s a good thing for South Carolina because that will allow everyone the opportunity to vote absentee if they don’t feel comfortable going to the polling booth,” Bob Brookshire, Aiken County GOP Chairman, said.

Jade Bodiford of Graniteville is due to give birth just days before the election and hopes she can vote absentee.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going around and being around that many people, whether or not I have a newborn, or I’m that far along in my pregnancy,” she said.

But there are others who plan to stick to the old-fashioned way.

“I just don’t trust sending something as important as my vote through mail. I know that lots of people do it with success, however, I just don’t trust it because they’ve lost some of my mail before,” Jessica Christian, a North Augusta voter, said.

If this bill goes into effect, one thing’s for sure: the choice will be ours with how we choose to vote.

In Georgia, any person can vote absentee if they choose. The Richmond County Board of Elections says in previous primaries, they counted about a thousand absentee ballots.

In June, that number jumped to more than 30,000.

The Edgefield County Board of Elections says they expect a large number of absentee ballots if the bill is signed. They’re prepping by adding four new employees to help process those votes

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In-person or by mail: voters decide

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Calls for investigation into Rec Department theft

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

54-year-old man missing in Burke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest News

News

Augusta Fire chief allegations sparks legal talk amongst commissioners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James responds to recent allegations about discrimination and malpractice. The ongoing concerns within the department led to a long legal meeting for commissioners today.

News

Augusta Commision ‘working to mitigate’ rec. department loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

News

City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago