City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

The Augusta Commission received a report on all efforts for ADA compliance.

According to that report, the Kroc Center and Christenberry Fieldhouse are no longer polling precincts because they didn’t meet accessibility requirements. Even changes at bus stops are being made like paved ramps for wheelchairs and seating areas that were not at previous locations.

The city overall has a 1 to 5-year goal of improving sidewalks and off-street parking spots, making it easier for ADA paratransit.

