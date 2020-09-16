Advertisement

City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

The Augusta Commission received a report on all efforts for ADA compliance.
The Augusta Commission received a report on all efforts for ADA compliance.(WCAX)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

According to that report, the Kroc Center and Christenberry Fieldhouse are no longer polling precincts because they didn’t meet accessibility requirements. Even changes at bus stops are being made like paved ramps for wheelchairs and seating areas that were not at previous locations.

The city overall has a 1 to 5-year goal of improving sidewalks and off-street parking spots, making it easier for ADA paratransit.

MORE: City offering transportation options for disabled voters

