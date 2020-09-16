Chick-fil-A testing out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in N.C., S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new chicken sandwich at select restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The restaurants will be testing a new limited-time entrée – the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich will be tested for a limited time at participating restaurants in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area.

Guests in the area can try the sandwich beginning Sept. 14, while supplies last.

The new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A Filet drizzled with honey, topped with Southern-style pimento cheese and served on a bun with mild pickled jalapeños.

“This is the first variation of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich we’ve tested as a seasonal item,” said Chef Stuart Tracy. “We have a feeling Guests will love it.”

If you live in the upstate South Carolina or Asheville, North Carolina area, contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or check the Chick-fil-A App to see if they are participating in the limited-time test.

