Advertisement

Buses to bring Wi-Fi connections to Richmond County students

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With more than half of students fully learning from home in Richmond County, the school district is working to bring kids better internet access. And they’re using buses to do it.

Hot spot buses will be rolling out to neighborhoods around Richmond County to help with connectivity. Nearly 16,000 students are learning virtually, so their goal is to make sure every student has access to good internet.

“We’ve definitely seen more students and families coming in to use our library resources,” Leah Holloway, PR assistant for the Richmond County Library, said.

Resources like Wi-Fi and computers that at least 611 families in Richmond County don’t have.

“There are a number of people struggling with connectivity issues right now. There are just families that just don’t have the means to have computer access of they just can’t afford it,” Holloway said.

Through the Georgia K-12 student connectivity grant, the county got 14 Wi-Fi transmitters that will be installed on their buses.

“It’s going to hopefully equalize that playing field a little bit more for those students that do not have the option to have internet,” Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent of Richmond County schools, said.

Those buses will go to neighborhoods with the most students who have the least connectivity. The board is still ironing out the exact locations.

But about the Wi-Fi – it reaches from 150 feet to half a mile. Dr. Cobb says a lot of families thought they had the right technology.

“By the time you put two or three students and a parent working from home, they realize they thought they were good, but I’m really not. We’ve heard from a lot of those families that have said they didn’t think they needed help, but they really do,” she said.

Bandwidth only stretches so far when you have four kids and maybe a parent or two learning and working from home. So, the district hopes these buses will help fix the connection problem.

The buses are expected to roll out in late October.

“Students aren’t going to be able to complete their homework. There are those that aren’t able to fill out college applications or complete that college essay. It’s really important to have things like Wi-Fi and I’m happy students and families are going to have more options here,” Cobb said.

For everyone’s safety, the board says they will have public safety officers patrolling the areas where the buses are parked.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

USDA program lifts burden of school meals for Columbia County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was the first-day parents in Columbia County could get free school meals for their kids while they learn from home. While it’s a huge help financially for families, it’s also a help for the schools.

News

USC Aiken drops entrance exam requirement for 2021

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
USC Aiken applicants are encouraged to submit ACT and/or SAT scores if possible, but anyone who chooses not to submit them will not be penalized.

News

After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse for a super sized two-week special session.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 slithers through university campuses in 2-state region

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
Since opening their campuses, the largest universities in the two-state are seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. But school leaders are prepared to mitigate the spread.

Latest News

News

Students return to school today in Jefferson, Glascock counties

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Students are returning to the classroom today in two local Georgia school districts where campuses were closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic and then summer break.

Back To School

Aiken County votes ‘to get a clearer picture’ on opening in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
South Carolina’s governor wants students back in the classroom sooner than later, but school leaders in Aiken County say, they need more time and more data.

Back To School

Aiken County school committee votes to delay face-to-face start date

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Back-to-school advisory committee has voted to delay the start date for elementary schools to start face-to-face instruction.

Back To School

CSRA districts continue to report COVID-19 cases in school

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Multiple school districts across the CSRA are keeping parents and students updated about the number of positive COVID-19 cases affecting their campuses.

News

McDuffie County School System releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
We’re getting a look at COVID-19 case numbers in McDuffie County schools.

News

S.C. governor pushes for schools to open in person; DHEC talks COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT
|
By Laurel Mallory
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued recommendations on how he believes the state should spend remaining COVID-19 relief funding and provided other updates.