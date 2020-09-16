Boil advisory issued for some water customers in Aiken County

BATH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers are under an advisory to boil their water before consuming it.

The following areas are affected:

3727-3881 Augusta Road

Minter Street (even numbers only)

131-181 Dixie Clay Road

Pine View Circle

Spoffard Row

School Street

Those streets, officials say, were affected by a loss of pressure or total loss of water because of a leak.

Affected customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but the potential exists.

Anyone with questions can call 803-593-3221.

