Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for some water customers in Aiken County

boil order
boil order(wagm)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers are under an advisory to boil their water before consuming it.

The following areas are affected:

  • 3727-3881 Augusta Road
  • Minter Street (even numbers only)
  • 131-181 Dixie Clay Road
  • Pine View Circle
  • Spoffard Row
  • School Street

Those streets, officials say, were affected by a loss of pressure or total loss of water because of a leak.

Affected customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but the potential exists.

Anyone with questions can call 803-593-3221.

MORE | Local volunteer helps Californians cope with wildfires

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta mayor to hold 2 p.m. news conference

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis' office says the mayor will be holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

News

Arrest made in death of 87-year-old woman in Blythe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An arrest has been made in connection with the “suspicious” death of an 87-year-old woman in Blythe.

News

Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Aiken, which was apparently the result of road rage.

News

FOUND: 56-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman safely located

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.

Latest News

News

Chick-fil-A testing out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in N.C., S.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new chicken sandwich at select restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

News

Wave of violence continues with new shooting reported in Aiken County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A reported shooting is the second local one of the day, the third within two days in the Aiken County area, and the latest in a flare-up of violence across the CSRA.

News

About 100 anti-mask protesters meet at SC State House for rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday morning, about 100 people protested at the South Carolina State House grounds calling for lawmakers to “fully” open up South Carolina.

News

Grand jury proceedings set to resume in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Grand jury summons may soon be sent with a letter indicating the practices that will be used to ensure the safety of grand jurors.

Coronavirus

UGA, Georgia Tech bar football fans from tailgating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing, two Georgia universities are restricting tailgating this football season.

News

How AU is using antibodies to 'block the front door’ for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The coronavirus uses its familiar spikes to stick to cells and infect a victim. But Augusta University Health is using a new antibody drug to keep it at bay.