Augusta mayor to hold 2 p.m. news conference

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis' office says the mayor will be holding a press briefing on Wednesday.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis' office says the mayor will be holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

That briefing is set for 2 p.m. The topic of discussion will be an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 and the latest on the Census count in Richmond County.

That press briefing will be streamed here on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

