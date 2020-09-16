Advertisement

Augusta Commision ‘working to mitigate’ rec. department loss

Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15
Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Today, the Augusta Commission discussed concerns from personnel to oversight, after trailers and lawnmowers went missing, and security cameras were allegedly turned off.

There’s one theft report on file with the sheriff’s office from July. It estimates a $29,000 loss for the city. But leaders claim there’s been ongoing theft for more than a year and lack of reporting it.

One commissioner argued years of mismanagement of the entire recreation department and he’s now calling for an internal investigation.

“This is so serious to me. Because we are talking about our taxpayers' dollars missing,” Marian Williams, District 9 Commissioner, said.

“We are working to mitigate the situation and handle processes differently. And, hold those accountable who’ve been involved,” Maurice McDowell of the Recreation Department Direction said.

News 12 was told two employees were asked to resign from the department as part of these issues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Talks continue over Aiken County animal ordiance

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Work picking up on I-20 bridge, exit

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local hospitals see growing need for nurses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Hiring event looks to bring more nurses to CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Nursing shortages around the country existed well before COVID, and the pandemic certainly created a new set of considerations when it comes to providing the best patient care.

News

Kemp extends COVID-19 order with eye on return to in-person visits at long-term facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended -- again -- a series of restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.