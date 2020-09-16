Augusta Commision ‘working to mitigate’ rec. department loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Today, the Augusta Commission discussed concerns from personnel to oversight, after trailers and lawnmowers went missing, and security cameras were allegedly turned off.

There’s one theft report on file with the sheriff’s office from July. It estimates a $29,000 loss for the city. But leaders claim there’s been ongoing theft for more than a year and lack of reporting it.

One commissioner argued years of mismanagement of the entire recreation department and he’s now calling for an internal investigation.

“This is so serious to me. Because we are talking about our taxpayers' dollars missing,” Marian Williams, District 9 Commissioner, said.

“We are working to mitigate the situation and handle processes differently. And, hold those accountable who’ve been involved,” Maurice McDowell of the Recreation Department Direction said.

News 12 was told two employees were asked to resign from the department as part of these issues.

