AU to open multispecialty clinics on Wheeler Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is opening a new two-clinic care center on Wheeler Road.

The new building at 3722 Wheeler Road will house two clinics: AU Health Imaging and Children’s Hospital of Georgia Pediatric Multispecialty.

The independent diagnostic testing facility will offer imaging services with a radiologist on site. It includes two MRIs, a CT scanner, two ultrasound machines, a 3D mammogram machine, X-ray and DEXA, which measures bone density.

The imaging clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The pediatric multispecialty clinic will offer a variety of subspecialties in one convenient location. Services will include pediatric neurology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric hematology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric pulmonology, pediatric endocrinology, and pediatric GI.

The pediatric clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

