Advertisement

AU to open multispecialty clinics on Wheeler Rd

Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is opening a new two-clinic care center on Wheeler Road.

The new building at 3722 Wheeler Road will house two clinics: AU Health Imaging and Children’s Hospital of Georgia Pediatric Multispecialty.

The independent diagnostic testing facility will offer imaging services with a radiologist on site. It includes two MRIs, a CT scanner, two ultrasound machines, a 3D mammogram machine, X-ray and DEXA, which measures bone density.

The imaging clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The pediatric multispecialty clinic will offer a variety of subspecialties in one convenient location. Services will include pediatric neurology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric hematology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric pulmonology, pediatric endocrinology, and pediatric GI.

The pediatric clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘God, are you with me?’ Family of 14-year-old struck by COVID-19 leans on faith

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
A severe case of COVID-19 is a challenge itself, but when you’re only 14 years old and going into cardiac shock, Jayden Parrish calls it the biggest challenge, one he didn’t know if he’d defeat.

News

How AU is using antibodies to 'block the front door’ for coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The coronavirus uses its familiar spikes to stick to cells and infect a victim. But Augusta University Health is using a new antibody drug to keep it at bay.

News

Hiring event looks to bring more nurses to CSRA

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Nursing shortages around the country existed well before COVID, and the pandemic certainly created a new set of considerations when it comes to providing the best patient care.

News

Kemp extends COVID-19 order with eye on return to in-person visits at long-term facilities

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended -- again -- a series of restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Virus pandemic casts light on substance abuse problem in CSRA

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
This deadly pandemic is not only taking lives from COVID-19, it’s also making things worse for an epidemic that was already here.

News

DHEC: New program debut, enhancing S.C.’s vaccination capabilities

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that they are launching a new immunization information system.

News

Albany sees positive trend 6 months after COVID-19 hit the area

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
Over the last six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 180 lives in Dougherty County.

Health

Doctors Hospital hiring 137 nurses this fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Doctors Hospital is planning to hire 137 nurses and other positions over the next four months to grow its front-line team to fight COVID-19.

News

South Carolina launches new vaccine system

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
A new immunization system is now available for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

News

COVID-19 antibody test not ‘miracle’ many claimed, experts now say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.