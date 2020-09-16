Arrest made in death of 87-year-old woman in Blythe

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest has been made in connection with the “suspicious” death of an 87-year-old woman in Blythe.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clifton Brady in the death of Pauline Lankford. He has been charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident. No word on if any other charges are forthcoming.

Lankford was found dead in a lawn chair in the front room of a County Line Road home Tuesday morning.

Lankford, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said, had been dead for some time and had not been taken care of by her daughter and son-in-law who lived with her.

“The residence was very unkempt and nasty,” Bowen said in a statement,.

Lankford’s body has been sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

