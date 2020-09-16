Advertisement

Another trophy for Dustin Johnson, this one without the cash

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 15th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has picked up his second trophy in as many weeks.

This one didn’t come with a $15 million prize. But the FedEx Cup trophy he won last week played a big part in Johnson being voted PGA Tour player of the year.

It’s the second time he has won the award. Elsewhere in golf, the LPGA Tour won’t be going to Asia this year for the first time in 45 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to three Asia events being canceled early in the year, and four more were canceled in the fall. The tour did add another event in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

