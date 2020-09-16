Aiken gunshot patient shows up at hospital emergency room
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second morning in a row, a shooting was reported in Aiken.
Dispatchers said a person had shown up at a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. David Turno told News 12 that as of about 4:20, officers were still working to get the story from the person who was shot. Turno said it was still too soon to determine what actually happened.
We’ll let you know more when we learn more.
There’s been a flare-up of shootings in the past few days across the CSRA:
- Just Tuesday, another shooting was reported in Aiken at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road. That incident was reported around 8 a.m., with a male victim being taken to a hospital and another male taken into custody.
- A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday double homicide in Graniteville followed by a pursuit and shoot-out with law enforcement officers. The suspect was identified Tuesday as Pete Finch, 49.
- Two suspects have been arrested as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates three shootings that have occurred in Wilkes County in the past week.
- A convenience store shooting in Warrenton has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man after a GBI investigation.
