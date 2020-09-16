Aiken gunshot patient shows up at hospital emergency room

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second morning in a row, a shooting was reported in Aiken.

Dispatchers said a person had shown up at a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. David Turno told News 12 that as of about 4:20, officers were still working to get the story from the person who was shot. Turno said it was still too soon to determine what actually happened.

We’ll let you know more when we learn more.

There’s been a flare-up of shootings in the past few days across the CSRA:

