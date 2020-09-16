No victim found after shooting reported in Aiken County

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of violence continued today in the CSRA, with the second report of a shooting within one day in the Aiken County area.

However, when authorities arrived at the reported site of the person who was reportedly wounded, the patient wasn’t there. They did, however, find a vehicle that had been shot.

The initial report around 10:20 a.m. was that there was a victim with a wound to the face at a Dollar General store at 5480 Columbia Highway in Monetta.

The shooting may have occurred elsewhere. Dispatchers said they weren’t sure where it happened, and around the same time, dispatchers received multiple reports of gunshots being fired from a white pickup on Old Shoals Road.

First responders found a vehicle with bullet holes, but no patient. It’s unclear what happened to the victim.

It was the second shooting of the day, the third within two days in the Aiken County area, and the latest in a flare-up of violence:

