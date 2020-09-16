Agent: WR Mohamed Sanu agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney says the sides reached the agreement to reunite Sanu with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2016 in Atlanta with Sanu and has said the team was interested in adding him.

The Niners are banged up at receiver after placing Deebo Samuel on injured reserve last week with a broken foot.

Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr. hurt his hamstring in a season-opening loss to Arizona.

