Advertisement

ACC teams look to fix opening-week miscues for Week 2 games

Mack Brown
Mack Brown(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Atlantic Coast Conference teams like No. 12 North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State are focusing on correcting mistakes that surfaced in their season-opening games.

The list of miscues include too many penalties and turnovers. Multiple ACC teams also had missed field goals and punting problems.

Some of those problems could be potentially tied back to altered offseason training routines and practices for teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tar Heels coach Mack Brown says teams typically can make the most improvement between their first and second games because “you’ve got live work now” and “things that you can correct.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sports

Richard Sherman placed or IR

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Sports

Sports scores, September 15th

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Volleyball, softball scores

Latest News

Sports

Duvall 10th HR in Sept, Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Sports

Another trophy for Dustin Johnson, this one without the cash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson has picked up his second trophy in as many weeks.

Sports

Agent: WR Mohamed Sanu agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson building depth with highly touted newcomers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
College football teams are always seeking to develop depth on rosters and No. 1 Clemson is no different.

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.