54-year-old man missing in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

Young, 54, was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Road at about 1:00 p.m. He has brown eyes, black hair, about 5′08 and 265 lbs.

If you have any information about where Young might be, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

