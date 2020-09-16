Advertisement

54-year-old man missing in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

Young, 54, was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Road at about 1:00 p.m. He has brown eyes, black hair, about 5′08 and 265 lbs.

If you have any information about where Young might be, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 brings a call for absentee ballots, and SC might have an answer

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
A big day for voters in South Carolina as state lawmakers move forward with a bill to expand absentee voting in the state, one the governor says he’ll sign.

News

In-person or by mail: voters decide

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Calls for investigation into Rec Department theft

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest News

News

Augusta Fire chief allegations sparks legal talk amongst commissioners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James responds to recent allegations about discrimination and malpractice. The ongoing concerns within the department led to a long legal meeting for commissioners today.

News

Augusta Commision ‘working to mitigate’ rec. department loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

News

City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago