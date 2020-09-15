Suspect who drew cop’s gunfire is from Bamberg County and hid identity, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect who drew gunfire from an Allen University police officer is from Bamberg County and hid his true identity from authorities, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday.

Craishun Le Troy Nickens, 25, from Denmark in Bamberg County, tried to manipulate law enforcement by presenting false identification and giving false information as to his identity during his arrest Friday, the agency said.

After verification through fingerprint analysis in the National Crime Information Center database, Agents with SLED were able to correctly identify the suspect, the agency said.

Thus, SLED its previous information naming the suspect was incorrect.

According to Allen University spokeswoman Anika Cobb, an officer was injured trying to jump over a fence while chasing Nickens. However, no one suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.

Cobb also noted that Nickens was injured during the chase as well, but the officer and Brown are expected to be okay.

Nickens has been booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

He had other outstanding warrants for his arrest prior to Friday’s incident.

SLED has corrected previous warrants associated with the incident to reflect proper identity and has also charged Nickens with additional crimes.

He is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, carrying or displaying firearms in public building or adjacent areas, and giving false information to law enforcement.

Nickens was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

SLED’s investigation into the officer involved shooting incident is ongoing.

