Suspect identified in Aiken County double-homicide, shoot-out

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - On September 12, 2020, investigators began an investigation into the death of a Graniteville couple at 43 Louise Street.

When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found the couple unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, witnesses assisted in identifying the suspect as Pete Finch, 49, who was last seen driving a Gray in color Ford F350.

Later in that evening, a deputy spotted a truck matching the description given by investigators on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road and signaled the vehicle to stop.

Officials say the suspect, Finch, fired multiple rounds, from a rifle, at the deputy that spotted him and also at other deputies, Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers and SC Highway Patrol Troopers as they arrived on scene. Deputies and Aiken PSO returned fire, striking Finch at least two times, officials say.

Finch was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports that Finch was released from the hospital and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition for 2 counts of Murder. Other charges are forthcoming.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is further investigating the officer-involved shooting.

