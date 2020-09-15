Advertisement

Sole tenant arrested in fire at Augusta apartment complex

Charles Adreian Bragg
Charles Adreian Bragg(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga, (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at an Augusta apartment complex.

The fire was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday at the complex at 1837 Wrightsboro Road.

Upon investigating the cause of the fire, it was determined by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire/EMA to be a case of arson.

MORE | Male seriously injured in Aiken shooting; 1 person detained

Further investigation led to the arrest of Charles Adreian Bragg, 49, a resident of the complex, according to authorities.

Authorities said the complex management reported trouble with Bragg. They said he is the sole tenant at the complex, due to other tenants having been moved. Authorities said Bragg had stacked boxes full of clothing and other items in the hallway outside his door to keep the complex staff out.

Those boxes are what caught fire, authorities reported.

Bragg was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of arson in the first degree, according to the sheriff’s agency.

