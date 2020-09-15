Advertisement

SC voters to be able to vote absentee in November on COVID concerns

South Carolina voters who are worried about the potential of catching COVID-19 will be able to vote absentee after General Assembly gave approval to the plan.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina voters who are worried about the potential of catching COVID-19 will be able to vote absentee after General Assembly gave approval to the plan.

The General Assembly voted in favor to allow state residents to vote absentee instead of in-person if they feared catching COVID-19 at the polls.

The bill now heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

More on this story as it develops.

