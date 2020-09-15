Red Cross helps Windsor family after fire damages home

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross assisting a South Carolina family after a fire.

It happened Monday morning on Mount Beulah Road in Windsor.

Officials say the son in the family of four was able to get everyone out, but the fire still caused some damage.

The Red Cross will be helping the family with food, clothing and other essentials.

