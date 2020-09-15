Advertisement

News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Recapping all-level football going into week 3

Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re about to head into week three of high school football in the CSRA but our sports team is adding a touch of college and NFL action. Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

LAST WEEK RECAP: News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Switching up the schedule due to COVID-19

https://www.wrdw.com/2020/09/12/football-scores-september-11th/

