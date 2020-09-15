Advertisement

Kemp extends COVID-19 order with eye on return to in-person visits at long-term facilities

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended -- again -- a series of restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp’s executive order runs for the next two weeks until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The order makes no changes to mandatory restrictions that were put in place to stymie the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those restrictions include social distancing, maintaining clampdowns on how many people can be inside businesses and restaurants, and a local option for requiring face masks.

The order also keeps the shelter-in-place provisions for those in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.

However, Kemp’s order also authorizes community and state officials to perform inspections at long-term care facilities to allow for future in-person visitation.

