If you have questions about absentee ballots in Richmond County, here are the answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) Our local election offices are getting ready for a November election like they’ve never seen.

In Richmond County, those preparations start with mailing absentee ballots to voters.

Around half of the people who vote are expected to do so by mail in the upcoming election.

The Richmond County Board of Elections is set to start mailing out absentee ballots to voters around Sept. 19. Voters should receive the ballots four to five days later.

“Once your ballot arrives in your mailbox, give some thoughts on the best way to return your ballot,” advises Lynn Bailey, executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

She says voters will have three options for returning their ballot:

Stamp it and send it through the mail.

Use a ballot drop box.

Bring it in to the Board of Elections.

“For a lot of people, it kind of scratches that itch to bring their ballot down to the Board of Elections office and give it directly to us to put it in the ballot box,” Bailey said.

She says for those who would an application for an absentee ballot, it’s not too late. All registered voters in Richmond County were sent an application by mail.

“Get an absentee ballot application and get it in to us sooner rather than later and then let us process and verify it and get a ballot out in the mail to you,” Bailey said.

She says everyone should cast their vote in a way that makes them most comfortable.

She encourages voters to return the ballot immediately after completing it.

“Whatever your method or your preference is for returning those ballots, don’t wait,” she said.

Officials also want to remind you to sign the back of the envelope to avoid delays in the process.

Ballot drop boxes in Richmond County are set to open toward the last week of September, but that date could change.

