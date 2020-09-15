Advertisement

GBI: Series of Wilkes County shootings may be connected

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI has been investigating three shootings that have occurred in Wilkes County in the past week.

Investigator Pat Morgan with the GBI confirms:

On September 7, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drive-by shooting that resulted in no injuries.

On September 9, there were reports of a drive-by shooting at a house in Wilkes County on Pecan Grove Road. Officials say two children were shot and sustained injuries. Both children were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

Given the evidence collected when the GBI was called in to investigate, officials believed there was a connection between those two shootings.

On September 14, a GBI agent was in Wilkes County following leads about the shooting on September 9. Around midmorning, the agent called the GBI to confirm there was another shooting.

One man was shot and is currently being treated at a hospital in Augusta.

The GBI has made two arrests in the most recent shooting. One suspect, Rykeen Cullars was booked into the Wilkes County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, and possession of firearm.

The second suspect was arrested after a brief car chase with police. The arrest was made in Athens-Clarke County. The name of this suspect is not available at this time. This suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and other charges are pending.

The GBI is investigating whether these three shootings are connected.

News 12 will continue to provide updates as more details are released.

