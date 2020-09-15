Free training courses offered to unemployed South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state Department of Employment and Workforce has partnered with Coursera to launch the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative in South Carolina.

Unemployment insurance participants furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19 are invited to participate and receive free access to the Coursera platform.

More than 4,000 courses and certifications are available.

The courses, designed by the world’s leading university and industry educators, cover various skill sets in business, technology, data science, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

“This is an incredible opportunity for hard-working South Carolinians who are still facing employment challenges in the wake of COVID-19. Not only can someone take advantage of these courses to professionally propel them forward, we are so pleased to be able to partner with Coursera so the financial burden doesn’t fall on the shoulders of the claimant. We thank Coursera for providing another way to support the State Workforce Development Board’s priority to reskill and upskill our state’s workforce,” Michelle Paczynski, Assistant Executive Director of Workforce Development at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said.

Nearly 4,000 South Carolinians have already registered to receive access to Coursera.

Classes are offered in several languages and are accessible by smartphones and tablets.

To participate, you must register by Oct. 31.

There is no limit to the number of courses an individual can take, but courses must be completed before Dec. 31.

For more information, click here.

