Advertisement

DHEC: Discrepancies in COVID test results blamed on delayed reporting

There have been some recent discrepancies when it comes to the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
There have been some recent discrepancies when it comes to the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been some recent discrepancies when it comes to the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

State health officials say that’s because some testing sites don’t report results on time.

They say they routinely update their total daily cases online when delayed test results are sent in. You can find testing data on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website.

DHEC officials said they are reminding labs that results are to be reported to them within 24 hours.

For example, DHEC sent out a news release saying there were 264 new positive COVID-19 cases last Thursday. However, the bar chart says there were 980 positive cases that day as of Monday evening.

State health officials say this happened because of delayed reporting at the University of South Carolina.

They say USC sent in more than 1,000 test results to DHEC in one day that were from about two weeks of testing. They have since gone back to update daily totals.

Health officials say USC had a technical issue, but they now have a new way to report cases. DHEC says it will continue to update the website to be as accurate as possible.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Complaint filed against DA Natalie Paine for use of CAVE Facebook page

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A complaint filed against District Attorney Natalie Paine is alleging the use of the CAVE Task Force Facebook post to help her re-election campaign.

News

USC Aiken drops entrance exam requirement for 2021

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
USC Aiken applicants are encouraged to submit ACT and/or SAT scores if possible, but anyone who chooses not to submit them will not be penalized.

News

Sole tenant arrested in fire at Augusta apartment complex

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Authorities have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at an Augusta apartment complex.

News

Beloved SC football coach dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A beloved Spring Valley volunteer assistant football coach, Charles Peterson, died Sunday night after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since last month.

Latest News

News

Male seriously injured in Aiken shooting; 1 person detained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and rescue crews converge at a Circle K on East Pine Log Road where someone was shot in the chest.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse for a super sized two-week special session.

News

Suspect in custody after Beech Island standoff with officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Aiken County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after he barricaded himself in a Beech Island home this morning.

News

Aiken city leaders study options for closed bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Aiken bridge closed for multiple years could be getting some upgrades pretty soon.

News

Burke County deputies help return lost grave marker

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to return a grave marker to its rightful place at the Midville City Cemetery.