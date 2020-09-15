Advertisement

Deputies deal with barricaded subject in Beech Island

(AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken County sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a barricaded subject this morning in Beech Island.

The situation was unfolding just before 7 a.m. at the location on CCC Road where officers surrounded a home and called for a SWAT team.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah didn’t provide information about the exact address or how long the situation had been going on.

