Deputies deal with barricaded subject in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken County sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a barricaded subject this morning in Beech Island.

The situation was unfolding just before 7 a.m. at the location on CCC Road where officers surrounded a home and called for a SWAT team.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah didn’t provide information about the exact address or how long the situation had been going on.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.