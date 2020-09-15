Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Most of today should be dry as the cold front stays south of the area, but clouds will be persistent through most of the day, especially in the southern CSRA. Highs on will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid to low 80s. There will be a light breeze out of the northeast during the day thanks the front nearby. Winds are expected to be between 8-15 mph during the day.

Rain chances will be going up by Wednesday as Sally moves inland and brings tropical moisture to the region. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. The excessive rain outlook only extends out three days, so we will likely be placed under at least a marginal risk again Thursday through Friday.

What's left of Sally will bring heavy rain to the CSRA Wednesday through Friday. (WRDW)

Highest rain totals Wednesday through Friday will likely be for areas along and north of I-20, but the entire CSRA still has the risk for isolated flood alerts. The good thing about the high rain chances is that the heat will be taking a backseat for the rest of the week. Highs will vary from the upper 70s to mid 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Rain chances will remain high Thursday and Friday as Sally moves through the area. A strong cold front will sweep up Sally and move it east of the area Saturday. This front is expected to move south of the CSRA and bring us some of the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Lows in the mid to low 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday morning with even cooler temps expected by early next week. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will likely be a little breezy this weekend with the strong front nearby.

