Coroner investigating death of 87-year-old woman in Blythe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Coroner, Pauline H. Lankford, 87 years old of 1000 Blk. County Line Road was found in sitting in a chair in the front room of the residence.

To the coroner, it appeared that Lankford had been deceased for some time.

Lankford was pronounced dead on scene at 11:21 a.m.

The coroner says the residence was “very unkempt and nasty.” Code Enforcement was called to the scene to investigate due to the condition of the residence.

The body of Lankford has been sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

