Complaint filed against DA Natalie Paine for use of CAVE Facebook page

Natalie Paine
Natalie Paine(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A complaint filed against District Attorney Natalie Paine is alleging the use of the CAVE Task Force Facebook post to help her re-election campaign.

According to the complaint filed with the state’s Campaign Finance Commission, a post on the CAVE Task Force Facebook page shows a political ad photo of Paine.

District Attorney Natalie Paine created the CAVE Task Force in 2017, just months after being appointed as the District...

Posted by CAVE TASK FORCE on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that since Paine operates CAVE as a public official and it’s funded by public services, then the post is in violation of campaign finance laws.

The complaint was made by Augusta criminal defense attorney Samuel Meller.

Paine has 30 days to respond to the complaint. Meanwhile, the complaint remains under investigation by the commission.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

