USC Aiken drops entrance exam requirement for 2021

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New students won’t have to take college entry exams for admission to the University of South Carolina Aiken for next year’s terms.

Applicants are encouraged to submit ACT and/or SAT scores if possible, but anyone who chooses not to submit them will not be penalized in the admission process for the spring, summer and fall 2021 terms, the school said Tuesday.

Officials cautioned that while standardized test scores are not required for admission, they may be necessary for scholarships.

“These are extraordinary times, and we are hopeful that this step will provide clarity to students as they apply to benefit from a nationally ranked USC Aiken education,” Daniel Robb, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, said in a statement.

The University System of Georgia, including Augusta University, has taken a similar approach.

Students can apply for spring and fall 2021 terms starting today at https://usca.edu/admissions/apply.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to receive the most immediate admission and scholarship consideration.

For more information on the institution or the application process, contact the Office of Admissions at admit@usca.edu or 803-641-3366.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.