CDC updates criteria for tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases

A healthcare worker unpacks a sampling tube, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
A healthcare worker unpacks a sampling tube, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina will follow these federal criteria to ensure the virus is uniformly reported across the country.

“Updated reporting criteria is typical progression when we encounter new conditions,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist, said in the release. “Doctors and scientists across the world continue to make discoveries about this deadly disease, and the better we are able to accurately and uniformly count cases, the more we learn how to stop it.”

The CDC’s full update of COVID-19 criteria is available here. Three of the most notable changes are:

  • a positive antibody test result no longer classifies an individual as a probable case
  • a positive antigen test from a respiratory specimen, which detects a protein on the virus, does classify an individual as a probable case
  • a new “suspect case” category was created for individuals with positive antibody tests or positive antigen tests from autopsy specimens from an individual not previously identified as a case

Because the suspect cases category represents people with the lowest level of evidence that they have been infected with the virus, they will be tracked and investigated to see if these individuals become probable or confirmed cases. A positive antibody result will now be categorized as a suspect case.

The CDC has also updated the clinical symptoms for diagnosing COVID-19:

New symptoms added include nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose. Changes in taste or smell now meet the clinical criteria alone and do not need to be present with other symptoms.

DHEC encourages anyone with these symptoms to get tested. The department also says anyone who is regularly out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, is advised to get tested at least once a month, regardless of symptoms.

Find local testing sites in the CSRA here.

