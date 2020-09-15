Burke County deputies help return lost grave marker

MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to return a grave marker to its rightful place at the Midville City Cemetery.

It all started with the family of Navy veteran Dwayne Ray “Dee” Newton reporting that the grave marker was missing.

Deputies returned the marker to Newton’s family.

They say deputies exceeded all possible expectations.

