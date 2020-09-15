Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

What phase of the expanding this bridge are we in now?

While crews are starting to build the base of the new bridge, and work in the median is ramping up, the Georgia Department of Transportation says they’re bouncing back from a recent hiccup.

The cranes and trucks seem to be moving as quick, as the thousands of cars crossing the bridge.

“Things are advancing a little faster on the Augusta canal side of the bridge construction,” Kyle Collins of GDOT District Communications said.

But Collins says things are finally picking back up over the river after a large floatation device, called an aqua dam, failed in late August.

“Basically, it drains water out of that area of the Savannah River to allow a safe space for the crews to get in there with the equipment to actually build up the foundation,” Collins explained.

So now they’re starting from the ground up in more ways than one and widening the road from the inside out.

“Eventually, we are going to be three lanes on each side. Three, 12-foot lanes on each side. Now, there’s basically two and no median,” Collins said.

That’s going to be awhile, but by the end of the year, there will be a new traffic signal off I-20 at West Martintown Road.

“Which should make things flow a lot smoother and a lot safer in that eastbound, offramp area,” Collins said.

GDOT also wants it safer in the construction area. They say many are speeding across the state line, as crews try to stay on pace and keep the interstate open.

“Based on what we’ve heard, it seems like things have been smooth so far. Any type of interstate work will be a challenge regardless of when we do it,” Collins said.

GDOT says you can expect the occasional single-lane closure during the night throughout the project. The $82 million project is set to be done by the spring of 2022.

