Advertisement

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

What phase of the expanding this bridge are we in now?

While crews are starting to build the base of the new bridge, and work in the median is ramping up, the Georgia Department of Transportation says they’re bouncing back from a recent hiccup.

The cranes and trucks seem to be moving as quick, as the thousands of cars crossing the bridge.

“Things are advancing a little faster on the Augusta canal side of the bridge construction,” Kyle Collins of GDOT District Communications said.

But Collins says things are finally picking back up over the river after a large floatation device, called an aqua dam, failed in late August.

“Basically, it drains water out of that area of the Savannah River to allow a safe space for the crews to get in there with the equipment to actually build up the foundation,” Collins explained.

So now they’re starting from the ground up in more ways than one and widening the road from the inside out.

“Eventually, we are going to be three lanes on each side. Three, 12-foot lanes on each side. Now, there’s basically two and no median,” Collins said.

That’s going to be awhile, but by the end of the year, there will be a new traffic signal off I-20 at West Martintown Road.

“Which should make things flow a lot smoother and a lot safer in that eastbound, offramp area,” Collins said.

GDOT also wants it safer in the construction area. They say many are speeding across the state line, as crews try to stay on pace and keep the interstate open.

“Based on what we’ve heard, it seems like things have been smooth so far. Any type of interstate work will be a challenge regardless of when we do it,” Collins said.

GDOT says you can expect the occasional single-lane closure during the night throughout the project. The $82 million project is set to be done by the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Talks continue over Aiken County animal ordiance

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Work picking up on I-20 bridge, exit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local hospitals see growing need for nurses

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Hiring event looks to bring more nurses to CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Nursing shortages around the country existed well before COVID, and the pandemic certainly created a new set of considerations when it comes to providing the best patient care.

News

Kemp extends COVID-19 order with eye on return to in-person visits at long-term facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended -- again -- a series of restrictions to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Politics

SC voters to be able to vote absentee in November on COVID concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina voters who are worried about the potential of catching COVID-19 will be able to vote absentee after General Assembly gave approval to the plan.

News

Coroner investigating death of 87-year-old woman in Blythe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman on the 1000 blk. County Line Road in Blythe.