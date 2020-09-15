Advertisement

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Talks continue over Aiken County animal ordiance

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Work picking up on I-20 bridge, exit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local hospitals see growing need for nurses

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

News

Hiring event looks to bring more nurses to CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Nursing shortages around the country existed well before COVID, and the pandemic certainly created a new set of considerations when it comes to providing the best patient care.