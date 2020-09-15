Advertisement

Beloved SC football coach dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Charles Peterson was a volunteer football coach at Spring Valley High School. He also served as an amateur scout for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2012.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A beloved Spring Valley volunteer assistant football coach, Charles Peterson, died Sunday night after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since last month.

The 46-year-old Peterson leaves a legacy of love in the Palmetto State.

Trey Peterson, Charles' son and a current Vikings senior defensive star, tweeted last night, “I can’t put into words how much my father meant to me and everyone he loved.”

The native of Laurens was a Shrine Bowl football player who went onto play professional baseball. Peterson had been an amateur scout with the St. Louis Cardinals organization since 2012.

Peterson was the signing scout of the franchise’s 2020 first-round pick Jordan Walker.

Spring Valley head football coach Robin Bacon remains heartbroken following Peterson’s death.

“There are good coaches, and then there are good men!” Bacon tweeted Sunday night. “Coach Peterson was both. God put him on this earth to help young people, and he did more in this life to help others and spread joy. He is the definition of servant leadership!”

Vikings assistant coach Dan Morgan, shared his love for Peterson on Twitter, saying, “CP was a great man, husband, father, and an incredible asset to our community. I will miss you, and hope to see you again.”

“Big Pete was a special person,” said Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee on Twitter last night. “All of us in the baseball community will miss him dearly. Please, wear a mask. Take it seriously. I don’t want to lose another friend!”

