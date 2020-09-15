Augusta’s Bell Auditorium transforms to 2020 polling center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a different kind of gig for the Bell Auditorium with the city planning to transform the entertainment complex to a supersized place to vote.

The Richmond County Board of Elections met today to talk about how they’re going to put the Bell’s space to use and what the people of Augusta can expect this election season.

Instead of early voters casting their ballot in the city government building, they’ll be at the Bell Auditorium where there’s more room to social distance here.

“They should expect that things should be different for them perhaps since the last time they voted,” Lynn Bailey, Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director, said.

The normal chairs and tables will about to be replaced with check-in stations, scanners, and voting machines.

“The facility there at the Bell is just wonderful for this purpose. It has a big, open-space floor plan. We can put as many as 50 voting machines in there and space them out nicely. Eight check-in stations we think, and four scanners,” Bailey explained.

Why the change? The old polling room at the Municipal Building could only fit 12 polling machines.

“I would say it’s 10 times the space we have now in the community room,” Bailey said.

And another perk for voters --

“They have great parking down there, there aren’t any competing events going on there like there are at the municipal building on a daily basis,” Bailey said.

But one of the biggest challenges that still remains is making sure people know there’s a change of location.

“We have used the Municipal Center as an advanced voting center since 2003. And so, we won’t be using it this time in November, so it is an exception to the rule, and anytime you do that, you need to get the word out,” Bailey said.

Early voters can come to cast their ballot from October 12 to October 30.

And the Board of Elections plans to host a campaign to make sure people are aware to come here to this building and don’t end up at the wrong place.

The address of the Bell Auditorium is 712 Telfair St, Augusta, Georgia 30901.

