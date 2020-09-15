Arrest made in Warrenton convenience store shooting

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A convenience store shooting in Warrenton has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man following a GBI investigation.

Dentavis Wiley, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Warrenton Police were called to the Jet Food Store around 3:15 a.m. Monday and found 25-year-old Jamal Dawson had been wounded several times.

Dawson was taken to an Augusta hospital where he is currently being treated. No word on his condition.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.

