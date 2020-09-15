Male seriously injured in Aiken shooting; 1 person detained

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and rescue crews responded Tuesday morning to a shooting in Aiken.

The victim, a male, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in an incident that was reported around 8 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

A second male believed to have been involved was found at the scene and detained, officials said.

Soon after the incident, several patrol cars were on the scene that’s just inside the Aiken city limits.

Officers had cordoned off the gas pumps with yellow crime scene tape.

