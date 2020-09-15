Advertisement

Male seriously injured in Aiken shooting; 1 person detained

This was the scene on Sept. 15, 2020, after a shooting was reported outside a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in Aiken.
This was the scene on Sept. 15, 2020, after a shooting was reported outside a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and rescue crews responded Tuesday morning to a shooting in Aiken.

The victim, a male, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in an incident that was reported around 8 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

A second male believed to have been involved was found at the scene and detained, officials said.

Soon after the incident, several patrol cars were on the scene that’s just inside the Aiken city limits.

Officers had cordoned off the gas pumps with yellow crime scene tape.

MORE | Deputies deal with barricaded subject in Beech Island

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse for a super sized two-week special session.

News

Suspect in custody after Beech Island standoff with officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Aiken County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after he barricaded himself in a Beech Island home this morning.

News

Aiken city leaders study options for closed bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Aiken bridge closed for multiple years could be getting some upgrades pretty soon.

Latest News

News

Burke County deputies help return lost grave marker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to return a grave marker to its rightful place at the Midville City Cemetery.

News

If you have questions about absentee ballots in Richmond County, here are the answers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Around half of the people who vote are expected to do so by mail in the upcoming election. Find out what you need to know about the process.

News

Absentee ballots to play a big role in upcoming election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some answers on how to get an absentee ballot and where and when to cast it in Richmond County.

News

Why some S.C. employees could get hazard pay

Updated: 3 hours ago
With a survey finding state workers worry about contracting coronavirus, South Carolina senators consider a bonus for frontline employees.

Business

S.C. lawmakers consider hazard pay for some state employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina senators are considering a one-time bonus for frontline state employees making $50,000 or less a year.

News

Aiken County shelter offers free pet adoptions for kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If your child is looking for a furry friend, the Aiken County animal shelter has you covered.