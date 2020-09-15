Aiken County shelter offers free pet adoptions for kids

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child is looking for a furry friend, the Aiken County animal shelter has you covered.

The shelter will host a student adoption event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Students under 18 will be able to adopt a pet from the shelter for one day only for free.

Adoptions are being done by appointment. To schedule an appointment for Saturday’s event, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 or email info@fotasaiken.org.

All adoptions will be completed curbside at the shelter, 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

To see the pets available for adoption before making your appointment, visit https://www.fotasaiken.org.

