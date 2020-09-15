Aiken city leaders study options for closed bridge

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken bridge closed for multiple years could be getting some upgrades pretty soon.

On Monday night, an engineering company presented three to the Aiken City Council toward fixing the Fairfield Street bridge.

The bridge was closed in 2016 after failing an inspection, although it could re open if the company’s plans are approved.

Each option to repair the bridge would cost around $2 million.

