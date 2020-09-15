Advertisement

After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday for a super sized two-week special session.

But the bills that dominated discussion and time over the past two years will be ignored and left to die.

Neither the House nor Senate education overhaul bills are expected to pass in the other chamber.

The House finished its work last year and the Senate passed its own version after eight weeks of debate in early March, two days before the first COVID-19 case in South Carolina.

Instead of education matters, the Senate will start Tuesday on the budget, while the House is expected to take up no excuse absentee voting and other Senate-passed voting changes for November.

MORE | S.C. lawmakers consider hazard pay for some state employees

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Male seriously injured iun Aiken shooting; 1 person detained

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and rescue crews converge at a Circle K on East Pine Log Road where someone was shot in the chest.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Suspect in custody after Beech Island standoff with officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Aiken County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after he barricaded himself in a Beech Island home this morning.

News

Aiken city leaders study options for closed bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Aiken bridge closed for multiple years could be getting some upgrades pretty soon.

Latest News

News

Burke County deputies help return lost grave marker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to return a grave marker to its rightful place at the Midville City Cemetery.

News

If you have questions about absentee ballots in Richmond County, here are the answers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Around half of the people who vote are expected to do so by mail in the upcoming election. Find out what you need to know about the process.

News

Absentee ballots to play a big role in upcoming election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some answers on how to get an absentee ballot and where and when to cast it in Richmond County.

News

Why some S.C. employees could get hazard pay

Updated: 3 hours ago
With a survey finding state workers worry about contracting coronavirus, South Carolina senators consider a bonus for frontline employees.

Business

S.C. lawmakers consider hazard pay for some state employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina senators are considering a one-time bonus for frontline state employees making $50,000 or less a year.

News

Aiken County shelter offers free pet adoptions for kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If your child is looking for a furry friend, the Aiken County animal shelter has you covered.