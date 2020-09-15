After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday for a super sized two-week special session.

But the bills that dominated discussion and time over the past two years will be ignored and left to die.

Neither the House nor Senate education overhaul bills are expected to pass in the other chamber.

The House finished its work last year and the Senate passed its own version after eight weeks of debate in early March, two days before the first COVID-19 case in South Carolina.

Instead of education matters, the Senate will start Tuesday on the budget, while the House is expected to take up no excuse absentee voting and other Senate-passed voting changes for November.

