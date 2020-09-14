Advertisement

Why are thieves swiping garbage carts in Columbia County?

By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Is one man’s trash can another man’s treasure?

Apparently that’s the case for some thieves who’ve recently swept through Columbia County to steal garbage carts.

It’s happened in a range of neighborhoods.

In the 8100 block of Umbrella Circle in Martinez, a resident told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that someone took her Augusta Disposal & Recycling trash container between 8 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8. The garbage company said it had not picked up the cart and neighbors had not seen it.

The story was much the same in the 4000 block of Dunes Drive in Evans, where someone took a garbage cart between 10 a.m. Sept. 1 and 10:40 a.m. Sept. 8. The resident contacted Augusta Disposal, which told her to make a theft report.

The same thing happened:

  • In the 1000 block of Barrett Drive in Evans between 11 a.m. Sept. 1 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
  • In the 4700 block of Mill Court in Grovetown between 9:15 a.m. Sept. 9 and 9:20 a.m. Sept. 10.
  • In the 400 block of Buxton Lane between 9 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Sept. 10.

As to why thieves would take a garbage cart, it’s happened in other communities in the U.S., baffling some authorities. Some think maybe the thieves were after the contents, which they were carting away to rifle through for identity theft. Others have wondered whether there’s a black market for garbage carts, which some have valued at $100 each.

Although the carts were stolen at residents' homes, they’re the property of the garbage company.

And one deputy wrote: “Augusta Disposal does wish to prosecute.”

