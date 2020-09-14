Advertisement

TX family in Masters ticket scheme sentenced

A 2019 Masters logo for sale at Trends and Traditions in Augusta.
A 2019 Masters logo for sale at Trends and Traditions in Augusta.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They were called a family of “profiteering con artists” that federal investigators said tried to game the Masters ticket system to their advantage.

Now, they will also be known as inmates.

Four members of the Texas family that authorities said managed to obtain Masters tickets in an effort to sell them for profit were all given various sentences on Monday.

Stephen Michael Freeman, 42, who was known by federal agents as the “ringleader” in this case, received 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Freeman’s parents, Steven Lee Freeman, 67, and Diane Freeman, 66, and his sister, Christine Oliverson, 37, also received three years of probation after also pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The younger Stephen Freeman will also pay restitution of over $150,000 while his parents will also pay $59,000 each. That money -- $50,000 of it specifically -- will go to First Tee of Augusta and the rest will go to the Community Foundation of the CSRA.

“Long before COVID-19 temporarily prevented patrons from visiting the Masters Tournament, these profiteering con artists managed to steal hundreds of tickets from the Augusta National’s generous ticket lottery and sell them for enormous profits,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “In the end, their greed-fueled scheme unraveled thanks to an alert Augusta National staff member and excellent investigative work from the FBI.”

Court documents and testimony revealed Stephen Freeman purchased a bulk mailing list and used that information to create multiple fraudulent accounts that he used to enter the Masters ticket lottery system since 2013.

If any of those identities were chosen to receive tickets, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says, Stephen would then would create fake identification documents to persuade the Augusta National to change the winner’s mailing address to one that was under control of the conspiracy.

The Augusta National Golf Club managed to detect the scam through similarities in some of the applications, investigators said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Why are thieves swiping garbage carts in Columbia County?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Is one man’s trash can another man’s treasure? Apparently that’s the case for some thieves who’ve recently swept through Columbia County to swipe garbage carts.

News

Here's what happened after Aiken County double-fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities were on the scene for hours after a car slammed head-in into a dump truck on Edgefield Highway.

News

Apparent blackface photo has SC high school investigating

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced. Social media is playing a role in exposing it, but at what point should schools get involved in posts that happen outside of school?

Latest News

News

Orangeburg County man facing charges of sexually assaulting child

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Cope man was arrested after a child told her parents she had been sexually assaulted.

News

MISSING: Teen in Richmond County missing for 4 days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.

News

DHEC: New program debut, enhancing S.C.’s vaccination capabilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that they are launching a new immunization information system.

News

Ga. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive through parade

Updated: 7 hours ago
Columbus woman is celebrating being alive for a whole century and her friends and family added to the celebration with a drive through parade in her honor.

News

Albany sees positive trend 6 months after COVID-19 hit the area

Updated: 8 hours ago
Over the last six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 180 lives in Dougherty County.

News

Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.