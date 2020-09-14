Advertisement

Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

Burke County investigators are looking for three men in this truck who have been stealing catalytic converters from area car dealerships.
Burke County investigators are looking for three men in this truck who have been stealing catalytic converters from area car dealerships.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.

Investigators say the trio have been removing catalytic converters from cars.

The parts are well-known by law enforcement officials and thieves as a hot commodity. Catalytic converters have several precious metals inside them that can fetch up to several hundred dollars.

Any information regarding this vehicle or the individuals responsible for the thefts can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

