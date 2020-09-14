Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.

Investigators say the trio have been removing catalytic converters from cars.

The parts are well-known by law enforcement officials and thieves as a hot commodity. Catalytic converters have several precious metals inside them that can fetch up to several hundred dollars.

Any information regarding this vehicle or the individuals responsible for the thefts can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

